Supreme Court dismisses plea on Congress 2019 general election manifesto

April 10, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 10 dismissed as "thoroughly misconceived" a writ petition seeking a declaration that the Congress party election manifesto for the 2019 general elections is contrary to the moral code of conduct (MCC).

A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, P.S. Narasimha, and J.B. Pardiwala dismissed the plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident and petitioner-in-person, Adarsh Kumar Agarwal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Election Commission of India were named as respondents in the petition.

The plea filed by Mr. Agrawal and Dr. Seema Jain sought a declaration that the seats won by the Congress party be declared void on the ground that the manifesto was violative of the moral code of conduct. The petition also sought to take appropriate action against the party in accordance with law.

"The petition is thoroughly misconceived," the Chief Justice dictated in the short order after a brief hearing.

On February 14, 2020, the top court had deferred the hearing on the plea after it was informed that one of the co-petitioners in the case has not been permitted by the Registry to argue in person.