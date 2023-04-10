Supreme Court dismisses plea on Congress 2019 general election manifesto

April 10, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 10 dismissed as "thoroughly misconceived" a writ petition seeking a declaration that the Congress party election manifesto for the 2019 general elections is contrary to the moral code of conduct (MCC).

A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala dismissed the plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident and petitioner-in-person, Adarsh Kumar Agarwal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Election Commission of India were named as respondents in the petition.

The petition also sought a declaration that the seats won by the Congress party be declared void on the ground that the manifesto was violative of the moral code of conduct.

"The petition is thoroughly misconceived," the Chief Justice dictated in the short order after a brief hearing.