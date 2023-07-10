Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging Tamil Nadu’s pen monument project

July 10, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to construct the 134-feet tall ‘pen’ monument in the Marina beach in memory of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

“This is not a petition which was genuinely filed in public interest. No case for interference under Article 32 of the Constitution is made out. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud ordered.

Senior advocate P. Wilson, representing Tamil Nadu, said the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh, represented by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin, was a frivolous one and deserved to be rejected. He said the petition had even asked the court to direct the Centre and all the States to “protect coastal regions from rising sea level and erosion and to prohibit any construction or alternative work or any development work in coastal regions.”

“We do not think your petition is in public interest,” the CJI addressed Mr. Sukin.

Last week, Mr. Wilson had told the court that the Pen Monument had already been granted environmental clearance from the Centre.