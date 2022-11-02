Supreme Court dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud

Plea has sought an order to restrain Justice Chandrachud from taking oath as Chief Justice of India on November 9

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 02, 2022 21:43 IST

Justice D. Y. Chandrachud at the Supreme Court, in New Delh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking an order to restrain Justice D.Y. Chandrachud from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said the plea was “completely misconceived”.

“Having heard the learned counsel for the petitioner, we see no reason to entertain the petition. In our considered view, the entire petition is completely misconceived and the petition is therefore dismissed,” the Bench ordered.

Earlier in the forenoon, the Bench agreed to hear the plea at 12.45 p.m. itself, instead of Thursday as urged by the counsel for petitioner Mursalin Asijith Shaikh.

During the brief hearing, the lawyer made allegations about discrimination shown in court while tagging a case represented by a junior lawyer.

“We do not see any substance in this,” the Bench finally said, rejecting the petition.

Justice Chandrachud is scheduled to take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

