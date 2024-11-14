ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court dismisses PIL to ban WhatsApp for failure to comply with govt regulations

Published - November 14, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by Kerala resident Omanakuttan KG

PTI

SC dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to ban the operation and use of WhatsApp. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 14, 2024) dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to ban the operation and use of WhatsApp if it does not comply with the orders of the authorities in the country.

Also Read: ‘Selective ban’ of messaging apps may be looked at: TRAI

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by Kerala resident Omanakuttan KG, a software engineer.

Omanakuttan in his plea contended that the messaging platform had refused to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Draconian rules: On the impact of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023

The PIL alleged that WhatsApp was violating the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and posing a potential threat to national interest and national security.

