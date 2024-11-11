Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11, 2024) dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and observed that Mr. Revanna is a very influential person.

Appearing for Mr. Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint.

The bench said it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court’s October 21 decision denying him bail.

Mr. Rohatgi sought the liberty to approach the court after six months. The bench, however, said it could not say anything about that and dismissed his plea.

In August, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Mr. Revanna submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet.

The charge sheet relates to a case in which the former MLA is accused of raping a woman, who worked as a domestic help for his family. There are two rape cases against the JD(S) leader and a sexual assault case.

Prajwal Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

