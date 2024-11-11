ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

Updated - November 11, 2024 02:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna facing rape and sexual assault charges

PTI

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11, 2024) dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and observed that Mr. Revanna is a very influential person.

Appearing for Mr. Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench said it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court’s October 21 decision denying him bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
DNA of former Hasan MP Prajwal Revanna found on garment of rape victim: SIT

Mr. Rohatgi sought the liberty to approach the court after six months. The bench, however, said it could not say anything about that and dismissed his plea.

In August, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Mr. Revanna submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet.

Prajwal Revanna’s acts prima facie depict wanton lust, depravity of senses, and have a chilling effect on society: Karnataka High Court

The charge sheet relates to a case in which the former MLA is accused of raping a woman, who worked as a domestic help for his family. There are two rape cases against the JD(S) leader and a sexual assault case.

Prajwal Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US