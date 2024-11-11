 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna facing rape and sexual assault charges

Updated - November 11, 2024 02:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. File

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11, 2024) dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and observed that Mr. Revanna is a very influential person.

Appearing for Mr. Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint.

The bench said it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court’s October 21 decision denying him bail.

DNA of former Hasan MP Prajwal Revanna found on garment of rape victim: SIT

Mr. Rohatgi sought the liberty to approach the court after six months. The bench, however, said it could not say anything about that and dismissed his plea.

In August, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Mr. Revanna submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet.

Prajwal Revanna’s acts prima facie depict wanton lust, depravity of senses, and have a chilling effect on society: Karnataka High Court

The charge sheet relates to a case in which the former MLA is accused of raping a woman, who worked as a domestic help for his family. There are two rape cases against the JD(S) leader and a sexual assault case.

Prajwal Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Published - November 11, 2024 02:22 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / bailouts / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.