Supreme Court directs telcos to pay AGR dues in 10 years

NEW DELHI:

01 September 2020 12:00 IST

A Bench said there would be no re-assessment of the dues and the first 10% dues should be paid by March 31, 2021.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed telecom companies 10 years’ time to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government.

The government had suggested a 20-year “formula” for telcos to make staggered payments of the dues.

An October 2019 judgment of the court in the AGR issue had originally wanted the telcos to make the repayment in three months. But the Centre had intervened, saying it would create a huge financial dent in the telecom sector. The court had said 15 or 20 years was not a reasonable time period.

On Tuesday, a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said there would be no re-assessment of the dues. The first 10% dues should be paid by March 31, 2021.

The chairmen, managing directors of telecos should sign undertakings to follow the court judgment. The AGR dues should be paid as yearly instalments from April 1, 2021 till March 31, 2031. Any default would attract contempt proceedings. The bank guarantees given for spectrum was to be kept alive

The Centre and telecoms had already assured the Supreme Court that they would not conduct any re-assessment of the AGR dues.

The Bench had categorically said it would not tolerate “even for a second” any attempt to re-assess the AGR dues, which is currently at ₹1.6 lakh crore.

It had disagreed with the telcos’ suggestion to at least provide 15 or 20 years to pay the dues.

Telecom majors such as Vodafone had said it was in no position to give a fresh bank guarantee for repayment of its AGR dues.