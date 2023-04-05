ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court directs renewal of Malayalam news channel Media One in four weeks

April 05, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

National security claims cannot be made out of thin air: Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court of India building. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One channel in four weeks, saying chastising the Centre for imposing a telecast ban by claiming “national security” threats out of “thin air”.

A judgment authored by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also issued detailed guidelines against the misuse of “sealed cover” by the government.

Also Read | SC questions ban on Media One without disclosing specific reasons

The CJI held the concept is against both natural justice and open justice and concluded that the Centre’s push to produce intelligence reports in a sealed cover in the High Court and garner an adverse decision against Media One was against natural justice.

The top court also held that the government has to accept criticism, and cannot expect all sections of the media to take a “homogenised view”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Supreme Court stays ban on Media One channel

“An independent Press is vital for democracy. The right to speak truth to power is the duty of every section of the Press. The critical views aired by Media One cannot be termed anti-national. The telecast ban produced a chilling effect on free speech.”

Also Read | Central ban on Media One channel draws flak

The court said the government’s allegations of links between Media One and Jamaat e Islami Hind were fallacious

“Blanket immunity from transparency and an open court system in national security cannot be granted,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US