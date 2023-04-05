Supreme Court directs renewal of Malayalam news channel Media One in four weeks

April 05, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One channel in four weeks, saying chastising the Centre for imposing a telecast ban by claiming “national security” threats out of “thin air”.

A judgment authored by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also issued detailed guidelines against the misuse of “sealed cover” by the government.

The CJI held the concept is against both natural justice and open justice and concluded that the Centre’s push to produce intelligence reports in a sealed cover in the High Court and garner an adverse decision against Media One was against natural justice.

The top court also held that the government has to accept criticism, and cannot expect all sections of the media to take a “homogenised view”.

“An independent Press is vital for democracy. The right to speak truth to power is the duty of every section of the Press. The critical views aired by Media One cannot be termed anti-national. The telecast ban produced a chilling effect on free speech.”

The court said the government’s allegations of links between Media One and Jamaat e Islami Hind were fallacious

“Blanket immunity from transparency and an open court system in national security cannot be granted,” it said.