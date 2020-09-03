Supreme Court declines women Army officers’ plea

The Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

New Delhi

03 September 2020 14:37 IST

They completed 14 years of service only in March

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined a plea by a batch of Short Service Commission women officers seeking benefits of permanent commission in the Army.

These officers completed 14 years of service only in March.

The court had held that only women officers who had completed 14 years of service before or by February 17 would be considered for permanent commission.

Advertising

Advertising

“If we relax that date of cut-off, then there will be no-stop. Where do we draw the line” Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, asked.

The court pointed to advocate Meenakshi Lekhi, appearing for the 19 applicants, that their plea amounted to a review of the court’s verdict itself.

Ms. Lekhi said that though the cut-off date fixed by the court was that of the judgement, February 17, the government order accepting the cut-off date and grant of permanent commission came only in July.

But the court said any relief granted to this batch would open the floodgates for more such petitions.

Senior advocate R. Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre, opposed the application and said that it could not be left open-ended.

He said the present applicants had not completed 14 years of service as on February 17, when the top court delivered its judgement. On July 16, the government passed the order and all those who had completed 14 years in service as on February 17 cut-off date would get pension and other benefits.