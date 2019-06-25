Supreme Court declines plea for CBI probe into murder of advocate Darvesh Yadav

The Supreme Court on June 25 declined to entertain a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the murder of advocate Darvesh Yadav, who was allegedly shot dead on the premises of the Agra court during a victory procession after her election as Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president. A Vacation Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai said the issues raised in the petition should be heard by the “jurisdictional High Court”, that is the Allahabad High Court.

“All prayers are pertaining to the incident and U.P. Bar Council...Move to the Allahabad High Court…This is a specific matter, let’s not generalise the whole thing,” the bench said.

Darvesh Yadav, the first woman president of the State Bar Council, was shot thrice by another lawyer Manish Sharma, who had claimed he had been her long-time acquaintance.

Mr. Sharma reportedly shot himself immediately, said the petition filed by advocate Indu Kaul.

“Ms. Yadav succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Manish Sharma was taken to the hospital where he died later,” the petition said.

Ms. Kaul, the petitioner, had sought direction for providing police security to women advocates on court premises and for women-friendly amenities beyond court working hours throughout the country.