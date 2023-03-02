ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court debates whether staying hand of Speaker from deciding disqualification petitions may be more of a caution than absolute principle

March 02, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Constitution Bench is hearing the case related to the rebellion within the Shiv Sena that led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court of India was hearing the political crisis triggered in Maharashtra by the rebellion of the Eknath Shinde camp within the Shiv Sena. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday debated whether a 2016 judgment staying the hand of the Speaker, who is himself under a cloud, from deciding disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law may be more of a caution than an absolute principle.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was piqued by senior advocate Harish Salve’s submission that the circumstances leading to the Nabam Rebia judgment in 2016 concerning Arunachal Pradesh politics were starker.

ALSO READ
Anti-defection law applies even if a faction splits from a party: Supreme Court at Shiv Sena hearing

Mr. Salve said what the Supreme Court was really trying to say in the Nabam Rebia judgment was that the “actions of the Speaker” would be tested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Speaker would be put to caution during the pendency of a motion for his removal… His actions will be tested,” the senior lawyer said.

“So, you don’t read Nabam Rebia as an absolute principle that the Speaker is disabled from exercising his jurisdiction when a motion for his removal is pending. It is a caution to the Speaker and ultimately it is for the Speaker to take a call whether there is frontal assault on his continuance or whether he would like to go ahead with the hearing of the disqualification petition,” Chief Justice Chandrachud paraphrased Mr. Salve’s submissions.

The court was hearing the political crisis triggered in Maharashtra by the rebellion of the Eknath Shinde camp within the Shiv Sena, which ultimately led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US