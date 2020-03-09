Supreme Court commutes death penalty citing convict’s mental state

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

09 March 2020 22:36 IST

Accused killed three children ‘in revenge’ after his wife eloped

The Supreme Court has commuted the death sentence of a man who murdered three children aged between eight and four, concluding that he was suffering from “extreme mental disturbance” at the time of the “abominable crime”.

A three-judge Bench of Justices U.U. Lalit, Indira Banerjee and M.R. Shah said the convict was motivated by revenge. He was unable to bear the blow of his wife’s elopement with the children’s uncle.

The March 5, 2020 judgment comes even as the Centre has been repeatedly seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court against condemned men misusing the legal process to have their death sentence commuted to life imprisonment. In his oral arguments in the Nirbhaya case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had recently submitted that legal process in death penalty cases should also be victim-centric.

“It is true that a larger number of criminals go unpunished, thereby increasing criminals in society and law losing its deterrent effect… It is true that the court must respond to the cry of society and settle what would be the deterrent punishment for an abominable crime… Sometimes it is stated that only rights of criminals are kept in mind and the victims are forgotten,” Justice Shah, who wrote the 68-page judgment for the Bench, acknowledged.

However, Justice Shah said death penalty was a rarest of rare punishment. While awarding death, the courts must strike a balance between the mitigating and aggravating factors, which depend on the facts and circumstances of each particular case. In this case, the mental state of the convict, Manoj Suryavanshi, trumped over the aggravating factor that his crime was an “abominable” one.

No remission

However, the top court, sentencing him to life imprisonment, said he would not be eligible for remission for the next 25 years.

The crime occurred in 2011 in Chhattisgarh. The children went missing while walking home from school. One of the witnesses told the father that they were last seen with Manoj Suryavanshi. The trial court had sentenced him to death on the same day he was convicted of the crime.

“The accused was emotionally disturbed due to the elopement of his wife with the uncle of the deceased children and that his children were suffering in the absence of their mother...” Justice Shah observed.