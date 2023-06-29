HamberMenu
Supreme Court comes out with fresh procedure for mentioning of cases for urgent listing before Benches

Information about the procedure to be adopted by the CJI for mentioning of cases for their urgent listing from July 3 was shared with the bar and others through a circular issued on June 28 by the registrars of judicial administration

June 29, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“Miscellaneous fresh matters which are verified on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday shall be automatically listed on the following Monday,” the Supreme Court circular said. File

“Miscellaneous fresh matters which are verified on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday shall be automatically listed on the following Monday,” the Supreme Court circular said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Fresh cases, verified by the registry on a Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, will be automatically listed for hearing before Supreme Court Benches on the following Monday and the lawyers need not mention them before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), a Supreme Court circular said.

The information about the procedure to be adopted by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud for mentioning of cases for their urgent listing from July 3 was shared with the bar and others through a circular issued on June 28 by the registrars of judicial administration. The top court is set to reopen on July 3 after the summer vacation.

“Miscellaneous fresh matters which are verified on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday shall be automatically listed on the following Monday,” the circular said.

“Miscellaneous matters which are verified on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday shall be automatically listed on the following Friday,” it added.

The circular also said lawyers seeking listing of verified fresh matters prior to such allotted dates will now be required to submit their mentioning pro forma by 3 p.m. a day before to get their cases heard the next day.

Those seeking listing the same day, will have to submit the pro forma by 10:30 a.m. to the mentioning officer along with a letter of urgency, it said.

The CJI will then take a call on the same during lunch hours or “as the exigency may warrant”, it said.

For after-notice and regular hearing matters that are sought to be urgently listed, the lawyers will have to first go before the mentioning officer with the pro forma and urgency letter.

“No mentionings other than those in the mentioning lists uploaded a day prior shall be permitted for such matters,” it said.

As per the procedures, the lawyers and litigants are allowed to mention their cases for out-of-turn listing and hearing by putting forth the ground of urgency before the CJI’s court.

Recently, the top court also notified a fresh roster for allocation of new cases to 15 Benches from July 3, and the first three courts presided over by the CJI and the two senior-most judges will hear PILs.

