HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court Collegium works in an atmosphere of camaraderie, CJI says

The collegium poured over material, including judgments authored by the candidates, provided by a team of distinguished scholars, interns, and law researchers, the CJI said

November 09, 2023 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday said the Supreme Court Collegium’s discussions among the five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court take place in an atmosphere of camaraderie and transparency.

In an informal chat with reporters at a high tea organised by the Supreme Court before the Diwali vacations, Chief Justice Chandrachud revealed that collegium may start off informally with judges discussing names but turn increasingly detailed and structured as talks proceed.

The Chief Justice said the latest collegium resolution to recommend Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan Chief Justice Augustine George Masih, and Gauhati Chief justice Sandeep Mehta to take the Supreme Court to its full sanctioned judicial strength of 34 judges was finalised quickly.

He said the collegium poured over material, including judgments authored by the candidates, provided by a team of distinguished scholars, interns, and law researchers.

“We all look at the same judgments,” the Chief Justice said.

The collegium’s discussions, the Chief Justice indicated, proceeded in a methodical manner in which each of the five judges were given the same background material on candidates to go through.

In September, Chief Justice Chandrachud, while speaking at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture’s centenary edition, had said it was a “work in progress” to make the collegium system of judicial appointments “more transparent”.

Related Topics

court administration / judge

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.