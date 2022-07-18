Supreme Court Collegium reiterates recommendation to elevate five advocates as judges in Allahabad HC
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana has reiterated its earlier recommendation for elevation of five advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.
The Collegium, which also comprises Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar, has also proposed fresh names of two advocates — Saurabh Srivastava, and Om Prakash Shukla — as judges in the Allahabad High Court.
The names of advocates reiterated for judges in the Allahabad HC are Shishir Jain, Manu Khare, Rishad Murtaza, Dhruv Mathur, and Vimlendu Tripathi.
In another decision, the Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officer Radhakishan Agrawal and advocate Rakesh Mohan Pandey as judges in the Chhattisgarh High Court.
It has also approved the proposal for elevation of Judicial Officer Rajesh Sekhri as judge in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The three-member Collegium took the decision in a meeting held on July 14 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on July 18.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.