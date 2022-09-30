Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of two Chief Justices, elevation of three judges

File image | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit has recommended to the Centre the transfer of two Chief Justices and three judges. It also recommended names for elevation of three judges as Chief Justices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collegium recommended the transfer of Orissa Chief Justice S. Muralidhar as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

It also recommended transfer of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal to the Rajasthan High Court, and elevation of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Meanwhile, it also recommended the elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice P.B. Varale as Chief Justices of Orissa and Karnataka High Courts respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meeting, which was held on September 28, 2022, the collegium further recommended the transfer of Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand to Jharkhand High Court, K. Vinod Chandran from Kerala to Bombay High Court, and Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand to Tripura High Court