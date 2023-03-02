Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of judges for appointment to Gujarat and Gauhati High Courts

March 02, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday put a premium on inclusivity and experience while recommending names to the government for appointments as judges in the Gujarat and Gauhati High Courts.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud suggested advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker to the Gujarat High Court Bench. Mr. Desai is an experienced civil and commercial lawyer at the trial level. Ms. Thakker, the Collegium said, was “able to overcome her own physical disabilities and her appointment would bring greater inclusion to the composition of the High Court”.

The Collegium also recommended five experienced judicial officers, namely Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi to be appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

Senior advocate Kardak Ete has been recommended for judgeship in the Gauhati High Court.

“The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe. Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Shri Kardak Ete will bring greater diversity and inclusion to the High Court,” the Collegium resolution said.