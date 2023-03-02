HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of judges for appointment to Gujarat and Gauhati High Courts

Senior advocate Kardak Ete has been recommended for judgeship in the Gauhati High Court

March 02, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday put a premium on inclusivity and experience while recommending names to the government for appointments as judges in the Gujarat and Gauhati High Courts.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud suggested advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker to the Gujarat High Court Bench. Mr. Desai is an experienced civil and commercial lawyer at the trial level. Ms. Thakker, the Collegium said, was “able to overcome her own physical disabilities and her appointment would bring greater inclusion to the composition of the High Court”.

The Collegium also recommended five experienced judicial officers, namely Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi to be appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

Senior advocate Kardak Ete has been recommended for judgeship in the Gauhati High Court.

“The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe. Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Shri Kardak Ete will bring greater diversity and inclusion to the High Court,” the Collegium resolution said.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.