 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court Collegium recommends Madras High Court Judge D. Krishnakumar for Manipur High Court chief justice

Supreme Court Collegium recommends Justice D Krishnakumar as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Published - November 18, 2024 02:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Collegium recognised Justice Krishnakumar as a competent judge with strong legal acumen and high integrity. File

The Collegium recognised Justice Krishnakumar as a competent judge with strong legal acumen and high integrity. File | Photo Credit: SHAJU JOHN

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Justice D. Krishnakumar, currently serving as a judge of the Madras High Court, as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, took the decision in a meeting held on Monday (November 18, 2024).

“A vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the High Court of Manipur would arise consequent upon the retirement of Justice Siddharth Mridul on November 21, 2024. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made,” the Collegium noted.

"It is proposed to appoint Justice D. Krishnakumar, presently serving as a Judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement," it said.

Justice D. Krishnakumar was appointed as a Judge of the Madras High Court on 07th April 2016 and is due to retire on 21st May 2025.

"He is the senior-most puisne Judge in his parent High Court and belongs to a Backward Community. Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he had extensive practice in civil, Constitutional and service matters in the High Court, with specialisation in Constitutional law," it added.

The Collegium noted that Justice Krishnakumar is a competent judge with sound legal acumen and is endowed with high level of integrity and honesty.

"While recommending the name of Mr. Justice D. Krishnakumar, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that at present there is only one Chief Justice from the Madras High Court among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

"Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr. Justice D. Krishnakumar is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur," it said.

"The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Justice D Krishnakumar be appointed as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur consequent upon the retirement of Mr. Justice Siddharth Mridul on 21st November 2024," it said.

Published - November 18, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / court administration / lawyer / judge

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.