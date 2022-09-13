Supreme Court Collegium recommends eight names for appointment to Bombay High Court

Also, nine judicial officers have been approved for elevation to Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit has recommended eight names for appointment to the Bombay High Court. Six of them are judicial officers and two are advocates.

The judicial officers are Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani (who is the present Registrar-General of the High Court), Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi and Vrushali @ Shubhangi Vijay Joshi.

The two lawyers are Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye. If the government agrees with the collegium, the judicial strength in the Bombay High Court will rise to 68 out of a total sanctioned strength of 94 judges.

The collegium has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Karnataka High Court additional judges, Justices Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin as permanent judges of the court.

Similarly, nine judicial officers have been approved for elevation to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. They are Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjit Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry and Vikram Aggarwal.

The names were finalised at the collegium meetings held on September 7 and 12.