Supreme Court Collegium recommends 5 judges for appointment as permanent judges of Madras High Court

August 31, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Supreme Court Collegium on August 31 recommended the names of five additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Madras High Court.

Justices A.A. Nakkiran, Nidumolu Mala, S. Sounthar, Sunder Mohan and Kabali Kumaresh Babu have been recommended for appointment as permanent judges of the Madras High Court by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Additionally, the Collegium also recommended Justices Anant Ramanath Hegde and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha, to be appointed as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court.

The Collegium also recommended that Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah be appointed as an Additional Judge for a fresh term of one year from November 8, 2023.

