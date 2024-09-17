Supreme Court Collegium changes July 11 resolution on Chief Justice appointments to four High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) changed its July 11 recommendations for appointments of Chief Justices to four High Courts.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had, in July, proposed the appointment of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, senior puisne judge of the Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. On Tuesday (September 17, 2024), the Collegium altered the recommendation by proposing Justice Kait as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, seniormost puisne judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had been recommended as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court by the Collegium in its July 11 resolution. However, the Collegium is now of the opinion that he could be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Again, in July, the Collegium had recommended Justice Tashi Rabstan, seniormost puisne judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya. However, the Collegium changed its mind on September 17, reasoning that Justice Rabstan had less than a year to retire, and could be appointed as the Chief Justice of his parent High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh itself.

The Collegium explained that Justice Rabstan belonged to Ladakh and would be the first Chief Justice from the region, which has little or no representation among High Court judges. The July 11 resolution was also similarly worded while recommending Justice Rabstan as Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice.

Meanwhile, Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, the seniormost puisne judge of the Calcutta High Court, was recommended for Meghalaya High Court Chief Justiceship on Tuesday (September 17).

The Collegium did not make any changes to its July 11 recommendations on the appointments of Justices Manmohan, Rajiv Shakdher, Nitin Madhukar Jamdar and K.R. Shriram.

In July, the Collegium had proposed Justice Manmohan, currently the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, as Chief Justice of that High Court.

Justice Shakdher, presently a senior Delhi High Court judge, was recommended for Chief Justiceship of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on July 11. Justice Sandhawalia is proposed to take over as the Chief Justice with the retirement of Justice Shakdher on October 18, 2024.

The Collegium also kept intact its July resolution to appoint Justices Jamdar and Shriram as Kerala High Court and Madras High Court Chief Justices, respectively.

