Supreme Court Collegium approves appointment of 3 additional judges as permanent judges in Kerala High Court

December 10, 2022 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The names of those approved are Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias C. P.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud on Friday, approved the proposal for the appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges, in the Kerala High Court.

The resolutions of the Collegium, which also comprises Justices S. K. Kaul and S. A. Nazeer, were uploaded on the apex court website.

In another decision, the Collegium resolved to recommend Justice Abhay Ahuja's name as additional judge of the Bombay High Court, for a fresh term of one year, with effect from March 4, 2023.

