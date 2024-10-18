GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court closes proceedings against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud noted that both the women were major and stated that they were residing at the ashram voluntarily and without any coercion

Published - October 18, 2024 01:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation. File

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) closed the proceedings in a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud noted that both the women were major and stated that they were residing at the ashram voluntarily and without any coercion.

Isha Foundation: T.N. police files status report in Supreme Court, gives details of cases registered in 15 years

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce before the court a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

The Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also noted that in pursuance of its October 3 order, the police had submitted a status report before it.

Tamil Nadu police give clean chit to Isha Foundation in volunteers missing case

The Bench observed it would be unnecessary for the apex court to expand upon the ambit of these proceedings which arises from a habeas corpus petition which was initially filed before the Madras High Court.

On October 3, the top court effectively halted the police probe into the alleged illegal confinement of two women at the Foundation's ashram at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: When Jaggi Vasudev’s daughter is married, why is he encouraging other women to be hermitesses, ask Madras HC judges

Transferring to itself the habeas corpus petition which was filed before the high court, the top court had directed the Tamil Nadu Police to not take any further action in pursuance of the high court's direction asking it to inquire into the alleged illegal confinement of the women.

The apex court had passed the order after the Isha Foundation approached it challenging the High Court's order directing the Coimbatore Police to collect all case details registered against the Foundation and produce them before the court for further consideration.

Published - October 18, 2024 01:15 pm IST

crime, law and justice / laws / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

