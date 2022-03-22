Supreme Court clarifies on BS-VI vehicles registration

Bench asks authorities to not insist on production of court orders for the same

Bench asks authorities to not insist on production of court orders for the same

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the registration of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao ordered authorities to not insist on the production of court orders for registration of vehicles in this category.

"We are of the considered view that the registration can be permitted in respect of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services. The registering authorities are directed not to insist on any order passed by this court to be produced for registration of such vehicles," the court observed.

The order was passed after perusing the report of amicus curiae, advocate A.D.N Rao, who told the court that BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services may be permitted to be registered.

The top court also dealt with a plea seeking relaxation for sale of BS-IV vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir on account of the curfew and Internet suspension imposed in 2019 following the removal of Article 370.

The Bench asked the applicant to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for relief.