Supreme Court benches to sit through vacation

CJI nominates judges to hear cases twice a week

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday nominated four separate Benches of the Supreme Court to sit consecutively in May, during the first part of the summer holidays, to hear extremely urgent cases.

More Benches would be constituted for the second and third parts of the holidays until the court re-opens on June 28.

The Vacation Benches will hear the cases virtually.

The decision to have two separate Division Benches sitting in a week during vacations is significant considering the fact that petitions may be filed concerning COVID management and connected human rights issues.

“Under Rule 6 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has nominated Division Benches for hearing extremely urgent miscellaneous matters during the summer vacation for the period (first part) from May 10, 2021 to May 25, 2021,” the Supreme Court circular said.

The Benches would assemble twice every week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A Bench of Justices U.U. Lalit and B.R. Gavai and another Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari would be the first to assemble during the summer holidays. These Benches would be available from May 10 to May 16.

From May 17 to May 25, two other Benches would hear extremely urgent cases on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are the separate Benches of Justices Vineet Saran and B.R. Gavai and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose.

“Constitution of Benches for the second and third part of vacation, ie, from May 26 to June 10 and June 11 to June 27, respectively, would be notified later,” the court circular said.

Urgent cases received up to Thursday would be listed on Tuesday and similar cases filed up to Monday would be heard on the following Friday.

The Supreme Court Registry would be open throughout the holidays except on Sundays.