Supreme Court begins week-long special Lok Adalat drive

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced its week-long special Lok Adalat drive to amicably settle long-pending disputes as a part of its 75th anniversary celebrations.

The first seven Benches of the court transformed into Lok Adalats at 2 p.m. with Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud heading a five-member Bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, and Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association president, advocate Vipin Nair.

The Lok Adalats began hearing cases from 2 p.m. after the judges finished their day’s list cases on the regular Benches. The Lok Adalat drive would continue till August 3.

“From today till Friday, we will have the Supreme Court Lok Adalat and the first seven Benches will sit for it. If lawyers have cases which can go before the Lok Adalat, please bring them,” the CJI said at the outset of the day’s proceedings.

Justice Chandrachud had earlier requested citizens, who have pending cases before the Supreme Court, to take part in the special Lok Adalat to get their disputes resolved amicably and speedily.

In a video message uploaded on the court’s website, he had said, “From July 29 to August 3, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Supreme Court.” Most significantly, the Chief Justice had said judges dedicated to the institution of justice were concerned about the large backlog of cases.

“The Lok Adalat represents a very informal technology-based solution to resolve cases involving our citizens to their satisfaction in a purely voluntary, consensual mode,” the CJI explained.

Cases including matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour, pending before the apex court would be listed before the Lok Adalats for speedy disposal.