Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand govt. to decide on suspension of 14 Patanjali products

Updated - July 31, 2024 09:03 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

Order follows Indian Medical Association’s submission that the products were back in shops for sale

The Hindu Bureau

A worker arranges consumable goods inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad. Picture for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, asked the Uttarakhand government to decide on the suspension of 14 herbal products of Patanjali Ltd and report back in two weeks.

The order by a Bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli followed allegations made by the Indian Medical Association counsel that the products were back on shop shelves for sale.

Patanjali submitted that the suspension order was cancelled by the State government on July 1, after considering a report submitted by a Committee constituted to look into the matter. Subsequently, the Uttarakhand government had issued a fresh notice to Patanjali on July 8. The issue was pending with the government.

In an earlier hearing, the court had recorded Patanjali Ayurved’s submission that it had instructed its exclusive and franchise stores to remove the 14 herbal suspended medicines.

