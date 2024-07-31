Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand govt. to decide on suspension of 14 Patanjali products

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, asked the Uttarakhand government to decide on the suspension of 14 herbal products of Patanjali Ltd and report back in two weeks.

The order by a Bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli followed allegations made by the Indian Medical Association counsel that the products were back on shop shelves for sale.

Patanjali submitted that the suspension order was cancelled by the State government on July 1, after considering a report submitted by a Committee constituted to look into the matter. Subsequently, the Uttarakhand government had issued a fresh notice to Patanjali on July 8. The issue was pending with the government.

In an earlier hearing, the court had recorded Patanjali Ayurved’s submission that it had instructed its exclusive and franchise stores to remove the 14 herbal suspended medicines.

The company co-founded by self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who is facing contempt proceedings for endorsing misleading advertisements in violation of apex court orders, said requests were also made to social media intermediaries and e-commerce platforms to pull out advertisements on these products. Patanjali said media outlets associated with it or those specially engaged by the company were asked to stop broadcasting advertisements about the 14 concoctions in any form.

