GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand govt. to decide on suspension of 14 Patanjali products

Order follows Indian Medical Association’s submission that the products were back in shops for sale

Published - July 31, 2024 08:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A worker arranges consumable goods inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad. Picture for representational purpose only.

A worker arranges consumable goods inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad. Picture for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, asked the Uttarakhand government to decide on the suspension of 14 herbal products of Patanjali Ltd and report back in two weeks.

The order by a Bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli followed allegations made by the Indian Medical Association counsel that the products were back on shop shelves for sale.

Also read: Is your apology as big and expensive as your front page advertisements? SC asks Patanjali, Ramdev

Patanjali submitted that the suspension order was cancelled by the State government on July 1, after considering a report submitted by a Committee constituted to look into the matter. Subsequently, the Uttarakhand government had issued a fresh notice to Patanjali on July 8. The issue was pending with the government.

In an earlier hearing, the court had recorded Patanjali Ayurved’s submission that it had instructed its exclusive and franchise stores to remove the 14 herbal suspended medicines.

The company co-founded by self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who is facing contempt proceedings for endorsing misleading advertisements in violation of apex court orders, said requests were also made to social media intermediaries and e-commerce platforms to pull out advertisements on these products. Patanjali said media outlets associated with it or those specially engaged by the company were asked to stop broadcasting advertisements about the 14 concoctions in any form.

Related Topics

company information / laws / alternative medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.