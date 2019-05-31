Supreme Court asks Maharashtra to revise PG merit list without EWS quota

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to complete counselling process and come up with revised merit list for admission in postgraduate medical courses in the State after removing seats allotted under 10% Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota to 25 students.

A Vacation Bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah asked the State to complete the counselling process by June 4. The court also pulled up the government for overreaching its order against implementation of 10% EWS quota in PG medical seats.

The apex court had stayed the Maharashtra government’s notifications issued in February and March implementing 10% EWS reservation for PG medical courses this academic year.

“When this court had specifically directed that the notifications dated 12.02.2019 and 07.03.2019 extending the benefit of reservation to the extent of 10% to economically weaker sections, inter alia, in post graduate medical courses shall not be applicable for admission for the academic year 2019-20 unless the Medical Council of India increases the number of seats (which has not taken place) and once the admission of all candidates allotted seats during the previous rounds under EWS category are cancelled and the category of all EWS candidates are converted into open category, necessary consequences of reshuffling must follow,” the Bench observed in its order.

Date extended

“The authorities are directed to complete the process of admission including reshuffling on 30.05.2019… In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, we extend the time to complete the counselling and to complete the admission process in post graduate medical and dental courses for the Academic Year 2019-20 as directed above up to June 4, 2019, failing which a very serious view shall be taken for not complying the interim order passed by this court in its true spirit,” the apex court said.

It directed the counsel for Maharashtra to communicate its order to the competent authority on Friday itself.

By the 103rd Constitutional amendment, Article 16 (6) was inserted allowing States to make “any provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any economically weaker sections of citizens other than the classes mentioned in clause (4), in addition to the existing reservation and subject to a maximum of ten per cent of the posts in each category.”

The court’s interim direction on May 30, staying the implementation of the EWS quota in Maharashtra, came on a plea filed by a student Rajat Rajendra Agrawal from general category, questioning whether the Constitutional amendment would apply to the ongoing admission process which had commenced in the month of November, 2018, well before the coming into force of the amendment (January, 2019) and the notifications of February and March, 2019.