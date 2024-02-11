ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court asks its registry to stop referring trial courts as 'lower courts'

February 11, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Supreme Court order said that even the record of trial courts should not be referred to as ‘lower court record’. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court, in an order passed on Thursday, asked its registry to stop referring to trial courts as 'lower courts'. A Bench of Justices Abhay. S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order while hearing a plea filed by two persons challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict which dismissed their appeal against conviction and life sentence awarded to them in a murder case of 1981.

The order said that even the record of trial courts should not be referred to as 'lower court record'.

"It will be appropriate if the registry of this court stops referring to the trial courts as 'lower courts'. Even the record of the trial court should not be referred to as lower court record (LCR). Instead, it should be referred as the trial court record (TCR). The registrar (judicial) to take a note of this order," the bench said in its order.

