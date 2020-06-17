Supreme Court asks government on plans to meet demand for ambulances

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the government to explain how it plans to meet the increasing demand for ambulances due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan also urged the Centre and States to devise a mechanism to protect patients from being fleeced by private ambulance services.
“You must have a cap on these exorbitant rates that ambulances are charging,” Justice M.R. Shah, on the Bench, addressed the government side.
In a hearing on a petition filed by the NGO, Earth, the court issued notice to the Centre, the National Disaster Management Authority, the National Executive Committee of the Home Ministry’s Disaster Management Division and States including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
‘Centralised system’
The petition sought a “centralised system” or operation centres in every district for availing ambulance services and booking hospital admissions.
It also asked the authorities to release advisories on the use of PPE kits, ventilators and Oxygen cylinders in ambulances.
The court agreed to hear the case after two weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath