January 19, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Supreme Court on January 19 asked the director of AIIMS, Delhi, to constitute a team of doctors to examine whether termination of 29 weeks pregnancy arising out of a live-in relationship of an unmarried 20-year-old B. Tech student can be conducted safely.

The top court asked AIIMS to submit the report after medical examination of the woman on January 20, according to news agency ANI.

