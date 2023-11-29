Supreme Court-appointed SIT on black money to submit eighth interim report soon

November 29, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Cuttack

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money will soon submit its eighth interim report to the apex court, the panel's vice-chairman Justice (Retired) Arijit Pasayat said here.

After coming to power in May 2014, the Narendra Modi government, in its first cabinet meeting, approved the appointment of the SIT as directed by the Supreme Court. In the last nine years, the SIT has submitted seven interim reports to the apex court.

Justice Pasayat held a meeting at his residence here on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, with officers of both central and State governments in connection with the detection and curbing of black money generation in the country.

"A meeting of officers from Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Customs and Excise and Central Board of Indirect Tax departments was held for over two hours in which participants discussed the methods to be applied for detection and curbing of generation of black money in India and abroad," Justice Pasayat told reporters.

