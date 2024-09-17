Supreme Court applies brakes on ‘bulldozer justice’, bars such demolitions till October 1

The Supreme Court has ordered bar on demolitions of homes and private properties of undertrials by state, without leave of the court. The prohibitory orders, however, will not be applicable for unauthorised structures on public roads, streets, footpaths, abutting railway lines and other public places like water bodies.

A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai also comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan passed the order on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), while hearing a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking directions and guidelines on extra-legal demolitions.

Also read:Putting the brakes on ‘bulldozer justice’

Justice K.V. Viswanathan orally remarked that there has been “glorification, grandstanding over bulldozers”, while Justice Gavai said it was time to stop the axe till the terms of demolition are made clear.

The next date of hearing is on October 1

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.