Supreme Court applies brakes on ‘bulldozer justice’, bars such demolitions till October 1

The Supreme Court has ordered bar on demolitions of homes and private properties of undertrials by state, without leave of the court; the orders, however, will not be applicable for unauthorised structures on public roads, streets, footpaths

Updated - September 17, 2024 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image.

Representative image. | Photo Credit: Special arrangements

The Supreme Court has ordered bar on demolitions of homes and private properties of undertrials by state, without leave of the court. The prohibitory orders, however, will not be applicable for unauthorised structures on public roads, streets, footpaths, abutting railway lines and other public places like water bodies.

A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai also comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan passed the order on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), while hearing a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking directions and guidelines on extra-legal demolitions.

Also read:Putting the brakes on ‘bulldozer justice’

Justice K.V. Viswanathan orally remarked that there has been “glorification, grandstanding over bulldozers”, while Justice Gavai said it was time to stop the axe till the terms of demolition are made clear.

The next date of hearing is on October 1

Published - September 17, 2024 03:22 pm IST

judiciary (system of justice) / human rights

