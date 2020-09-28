Supreme Court allows suspected COVID-19-positive candidate to appear for CLAT

Top court stipulates conditions for student’s entry and exit

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a law aspirant suspected of being COVID-19 positive and in isolation to appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

The CLAT was under way as the case was taken up for hearing before a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The student from Madhya Pradesh was asked to download a copy of the court order. The order had to be presented to the official in charge of the exam centre by a person who is “non-symptomatic”. On doing this, the officials would have to provide the student with a separate room to take the examination.

“Applicant shall enter centre after other candidates take entry and shall first leave the examination centre. Centre Superintendent may also request the Chief Medical officer of the District or Superintendent, Government Hospital to provide a medical staff to render necessary assistance,” the court order said.

The aspirant in the case was represented by advocates Vipin Nair and Garima Prashad.

The CLAT Consortium, represented by advocate K. Parameswar, said isolation rooms had been provided in every exam centre.

The top court on September 21 allowed the conduct of CLAT 2020 on September 28 after “taking all precautions and care for health of the students after following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)”.