Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases that are being probed by the ED and the CBI, to travel abroad.
A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked Chidambaram to deposit ₹ 2 crore with the registry and submit details on the places to be visited and the place where he would stay.
Also read: Indrani allowed to turn approver in INX case
Opposing the application, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said earlier Chidambaram was earlier allowed to travel abroad, but with a deposit of ₹10 crore.
The Congress leader is facing several criminal cases related to the Aircel-Maxis deal and the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the INX Media for receiving foreign funds of ₹305 crore when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union finance minister. The cases are being probed by the ED and the CBI.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Chidambaram, said the condition was not justified for a Member of Parliament and he would not run away anywhere.
The apex court said the amount be deposited in a nationalised bank and allowed Chidambaram to travel for six months. Earlier, it had allowed him to travel to the UK, the US, France, Germany and Spain.
The ED had earlier claimed that Karti Chidambaram had been trying to protract the investigation by "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted by the court in allowing him to travel abroad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath