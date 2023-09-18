HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court agrees to urgently hear challenge to Madras HC order staying sale of Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols

The Division Bench has set aside an order of the Madras High Court which had allowed sale by the artisans, but imposed restrictions on the immersion of the idols made of PoP

September 18, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The idols are immersed as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on September 19. Representational file image.

The idols are immersed as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on September 19. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 18 agreed to hear urgently in the next few hours a petition challenging a Madras High Court Division Bench order stopping the sale of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris.

The idols are immersed as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on September 19.

The Division Bench of the High Court had stopped the sale of the Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in a special sitting on Sunday.

Also read | PoP Ganesh idols continue to find buyers in Bengaluru despite ban 

The Division Bench has set aside a Single Judge order of the Madras High Court which had allowed sale by the artisans, provided proper register is kept for the inspection of the authorities, but imposed restrictions on the immersion of the idols made of PoP.

“How can that be without immersion?” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, who made the oral mentioning.

Mr. Divan said the Division Bench order is being primarily challenged. “Artisans are crafting the idols… How can there a stay on the sale of the idols?” he asked.

Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed to take up the case immediately at the end of the board, after the day’s list of cases are heard.

The Division Bench of the High Court on Sunday ordered that “there shall be an order of interim stay of operation of the orde [of the Single Judge]. The appellants may take appropriate action against any one to prevent manufacturing, selling or immersion of idols made of plaster of paris or plastics, etc, in adherence to the revised guidelines,” the Division Bench had directed.

The Division Bench had relied on the orders of the National Green Tribunal and the guidelines of the Pollution Control Board to pass its order.

Related Topics

religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.