Supreme Court agrees to urgently hear challenge to Madras HC order staying sale of Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols

September 18, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 18 agreed to hear urgently in the next few hours a petition challenging a Madras High Court Division Bench order stopping the sale of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris.

The idols are immersed as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on September 19.

The Division Bench of the High Court had stopped the sale of the Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in a special sitting on Sunday.

The Division Bench has set aside a Single Judge order of the Madras High Court which had allowed sale by the artisans, provided proper register is kept for the inspection of the authorities, but imposed restrictions on the immersion of the idols made of PoP.

“How can that be without immersion?” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, who made the oral mentioning.

Mr. Divan said the Division Bench order is being primarily challenged. “Artisans are crafting the idols… How can there a stay on the sale of the idols?” he asked.

Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed to take up the case immediately at the end of the board, after the day’s list of cases are heard.

The Division Bench of the High Court on Sunday ordered that “there shall be an order of interim stay of operation of the orde [of the Single Judge]. The appellants may take appropriate action against any one to prevent manufacturing, selling or immersion of idols made of plaster of paris or plastics, etc, in adherence to the revised guidelines,” the Division Bench had directed.

The Division Bench had relied on the orders of the National Green Tribunal and the guidelines of the Pollution Control Board to pass its order.