Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case

February 08, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on February 8 agreed to constitute a three-judge bench to consider a plea of the Delhi Police for review of its verdict acquitting three death row convicts in the gang-rape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, that one of the accused acquitted by this court has recently slit a throat of a person.

"What I am saying is that all these accused, who were acquitted are hardened criminals. Therefore, we are seeking review of last year's verdict”, Mehta said, adding that a three-judge bench headed by the then CJI had pronounced the verdict.

CJI Chandrachud then said it will constitute a bench of himself and Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Bela M. Trivedi to hear the review plea.

Mr. Mehta then requested the court to accord open court hearing on the review plea.

The bench said it is up to the new bench to decide upon an open court hearing plea. “We will see to it, when the new bench takes up the matter,” the CJI said.

The three were acquitted by the court on November 7, last year.