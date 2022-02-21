SC to hear plea against offline board exams for classes 10, 12

The plea has also sought a direction to education Boards for devising alternate modes of assessment

File image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruiqui

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea challenging authorities' decision to conduct board exams offline for classes 10 and 12 in 2022.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana informed advocate Prashant Padmanabhan that the case would be listed before a Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar.

Mr. Padmanabhan said a physical examination ought not to be held while the dangers of the pandemic still existed.

The petition was filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an activist, seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other education boards which have proposed to hold the board examinations offline for classes 10 and 12.

The plea has also sought a direction to the education boards for devising alternative modes of assessment.

The CBSE has decided to conduct Term II board exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26.