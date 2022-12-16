Supreme Court agrees to Karnataka request for time to submit OBC quota report for BBMP poll

December 16, 2022 02:57 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court had paved the way for the BBMP elections two years after its previous term came to an end. File

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to a request by Karnataka government for time till March 31, 2023 for its dedicated commission to submit a report on OBC reservation for elections to Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Appearing before a Bench led by J. S. Abdul Nazeer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Karnataka, said the commission's work was under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court had paved the way for the BBMP elections two years after its previous term came to an end.

The elections are crucial and is seen by many as a precursor to the Karnataka Assembly election due in 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Critics argue that the elections have been postponed deliberately by the ruling BJP to fortify the positions of its MLAs, who have been calling the shots in Bengaluru in the absence of a civic body. Bengaluru contributes 12.5% of the seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and over 60% of the State's revenue annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US