Supreme Court agrees to Karnataka request for time to submit OBC quota report for BBMP poll

December 16, 2022 02:57 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to a request by Karnataka government for time till March 31, 2023 for its dedicated commission to submit a report on OBC reservation for elections to Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Appearing before a Bench led by J. S. Abdul Nazeer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Karnataka, said the commission's work was under way.

The Supreme Court had paved the way for the BBMP elections two years after its previous term came to an end.

The elections are crucial and is seen by many as a precursor to the Karnataka Assembly election due in 2023.

Critics argue that the elections have been postponed deliberately by the ruling BJP to fortify the positions of its MLAs, who have been calling the shots in Bengaluru in the absence of a civic body. Bengaluru contributes 12.5% of the seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and over 60% of the State's revenue annually.

