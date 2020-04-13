Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas on Tablighi incident

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other minority organisations for a direction to the Centre to stop the media from communalising the Tablighi Jamaat incident, which is linked to the coronavirus infection.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde directed the Press Council of India to be impleaded and posted the case for hearing after two weeks. The petitions said certain sections of the print and electronic media are spreading bigotry and communal hatred in relation to the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in the Nizamuddin Markaz area.

The Jamiat writ, filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool, sought a direction to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to identify and take strict action against sections of the media which are communalising the Nizamuddin Markaz issue. The petition said the “unfortunate incident of the Tablighi Jamaat was used to demonise and blame the entire Muslim community.” Certain sections of the media, instead of exercising restraint, reported the incident with communal flavour. This may perpetrate hatred.

The petition said Delhi had already witnessed one of the worst riots in February. The situation in Delhi and in the rest of the nation was already tense and sensitive.

Communally flavoured reporting would only lead to further deterioration of circumstances. Media should tread with caution, the petition said.