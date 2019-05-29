Supreme Court agrees to examine power of authorities to arrest individuals for GST evasion

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to consider the question of power of authorities to arrest persons for Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion.

A Vacation Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose asked the government to address the court on the issue, particularly in the backdrop of varying decisions on the question by several high courts.

The Vacation Bench scheduled the case for hearing before a three-judge Bench.

The court had on May 27 dismissed a challenge against Telangana High Court decision which had said that individuals cannot be protected from arrest for GST violations.

On April 18, the High Court had said it was not inclined to grant relief against arrest to petitioners who had approached it challenging the summons issued by Superintendent (Anti-Evasion) of the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and invocation of penal provisions under the law. Eom