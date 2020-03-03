Supreme Court advocates’ offer to Delhi victims

NEW DELHI

03 March 2020 22:46 IST

They assure them 24X7 legal assistance

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) on Tuesday resolved to express its solidarity with the victims of the Delhi communal violence and assured them 24X7 legal assistance.

The SCAORA is a powerful body of lawyers who practice in the top court. Petitions in the Supreme Court can only be filed through its members. The members are experienced lawyers and well-versed in the procedures and practices of the apex court. They are selected through an examination conducted by the court.

“SCAORA Executive Committee and the members express deep anguish at the loss of lives and property and offer their condolences to the bereaved families,” said a statement issued by advocate Joseph Aristotle S., SCAORA’s honorary secretary.

It said a team had visited the violence-hit northeast parts of Delhi on March 1 and decided to offer 24X7 legal help to victims in co-ordination with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

The association urged the administration, the judiciary and NGOs to take immediate remedial steps to restore normalcy and faith in the rule of law.