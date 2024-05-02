ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court advocate-on-record association, which won NJAC case, elects new office bearers

May 02, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Advocate Vipin Nair was elected president of the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association in the election held on April 29

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma 

The powerful Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association (SCAORA), which spearheaded the case against the National Judicial Appointments Commission, elected a change of guard in recent polls.

Advocate Vipin Nair was elected president of the association in the election held on April 29. Mr. Nair, a former secretary of SCAORA, has been a part of several public interest litigations, including the PILs in the NJAC, the right to privacy writ involving Aadhaar and the challenge to Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, etc.

Advocate Amit Sharma, who represents the Election Commission of India in the Supreme Court, was also elected vice president.

Advocates Nikhil Jain and Aljo Joseph were elected secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Advocate Kaustabh Shukla bagged the post of Joint Secretary and Advocate Vishal Prasad is the joint treasurer. There are six other executive members. The term of the committee is two years.

Petitions in the Supreme Court can be filed only by an AOR. The avowed objectives of the SCAORA, which was constituted in 1985, include promoting professional competence, integrity and prevention of unethical practices.

They can make recommendations for promotion and improvement in law and its administration of justice before the legislature, the government, the Supreme Court and the Law Commission or any other authority.

