Supreme Court admits plea against wage cuts for journalists

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a plea challenging the legality of wage cuts, unpaid leaves and termination of employment of journalists by media organisations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, saying it is a serious issue requiring consideration.

The joint petition filed by the National Alliance of Journalists, the Delhi Union of Journalists and the Brihanmumbai Union of Journalists sought a direction from the court to suspend, with immediate effect, the terminations, resignations, wage deductions and directions to go on leave without pay that have taken place in the media after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. A Bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B.R. Gavai issued notice to the government, the Indian Newspaper Society and the News Broadcasters Association. They have to file their replies within two weeks.

“Some serious issues have been raised which require a hearing. The question is, if business does not start, how long will people sustain?” Justice Kaul observed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the court to issue notice and sought a copy of the petition filed by the associations.

‘Inhuman treatment’

The petition, represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, would be heard after a fortnight. It alleged the steps taken by the media organisations amounted to an “inhuman and illegal treatment.”

“Several newspapers, magazines, online media outlets, and other employers in the media sector have reportedly taken steps after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020 to retrench workers and employees, impose wage cuts, etc, in spite of advisories issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India and even appeals by the Prime Minister of India to not terminate the services or reduce the wages of their employees,” the petition said.

It said these measures were “an affront to the rights of journalists and also impedes their ability to perform their duties and provide independent journalism as a pillar of democracy.”