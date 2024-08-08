GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s plea for bail

Kumar has been accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal

Published - August 08, 2024 12:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File

File picture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a plea for bail filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant posted the case for hearing on August 27. The Delhi Police were asked to file their response to the bail plea by August 21.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, for the police, sought three weeks’ time to file their response. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi said three weeks was too long for filing a reply in a case for bail. He said chargesheet was already filed in the case.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had come down heavily on Mr. Kumar. “Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the Chief Minister’s residence?”

The Bench said it was shocked with the details of the incident recorded by the Delhi High Court.

Mr. Kumar has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case. He claimed the allegations against him were false. He said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.

“Is the Chief Minister residence a private bungalow? Is this kind of ‘goon’ supposed to work in the Chief Minister’s residence?” the apex court had asked Mr. Singhvi.

Swati Maliwal assault: Supreme Court grills Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar, asks if 'goon' entered CM's home

The senior lawyer had submitted that the injuries were not serious and the FIR was lodged three days after the May 13 incident.

Mr. Kumar allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence.

An FIR was registered against Mr. Kumar on May 16 for various offences, including criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.