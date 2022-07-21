Supreme Court adjourns hearing on BCCI plea to July 28
Appoints new amicus curiae
A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow amendment of its Constitution to July 28.
The case is significant for BCCI as the date of amendments may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
New friend of the court
It was while announcing this decision that the court named senior advocate Maninder Singh as its new amicus curiae. Mr. Singh replaces P.S. Narasimha, who was appointed a Supreme Court Judge.
